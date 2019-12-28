KENNEWICK, WA- A shop in downtown Kennewick is doing something a little extra to help the homeless in the area as the temperatures start to drop.



It's called Project Warm Up. It was started by Threads Boutique three years ago. The goal of the project is a give a coat, take a coat system in which people can donate a coat to the rack outside the store and someone in need of one is free to take it.

"We just noticed there was a ton of people outside walking around, homeless people looking cold," said Breanna Guerrero the store manager. "So we started it with the idea of trying it out and we noticed a ton of people would leave coats and a ton were taken throughout the night and day." So far according to the store the response from the community has been excellent. They have even put out a box by the rack for scarves, gloves and beanies too. The rack will stay out until the end of January. The boutique views it as a way to give back to a community that continues to support them.

"It's nice to have the option to do that where as sometimes needy or homeless people can't afford to go shopping at places like Goodwill," said Guerrero. "So it's kind of cool that we can offer them something for free when they can't afford it or don't have anything."