Boy was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on his way to school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police received multiple calls about a boy who was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to school at the intersection of W 4th Avenue and S Edison St. in Kennewick.
Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department arrived on scene and helped the boy. Their investigation found that the boy was using the cross walk at the intersection and the vehicle was making a left hand turn. The driver of the vehicle did not see the child, striking him while he was crossing the street.
Paramedics took the boy to the hospital where they found no life threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is on going.