YAKIMA, Wash.- The Boys and girls club of Yakima Nation will begin after school program on Monday, September 11.
According to a Facebook post made by the BGCYN, meals are provided to all students.
Transportation will be provided for students in the Toppenish School District and the Yakima Nation Tribal School District.
Programs available include:
- Homework assistance.
- Tutoring.
- STEM activities
- Sports
The program will be Monday through Friday from 2;00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The price is $10 per month with family prices available.
Ages 14 and up are free.
You can register online or by calling (509) 865-5121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.