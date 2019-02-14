PASCO, WA - The Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties has chosen this year's Organizational Youth of the Year, recognizing that person for all their hard work.

17-year-old Jose Torres who has been a member of the club for five years is this year's winner.

The competition included writing three essays on different topics involving his club experience, his vision for America's youth and his personal branding.

Then Jose went before a panel of judges that included community members, donors and board members of the Boys and Girls club.

Jose says his experience with the club has helped shape him into the person he is today. At the club he has always felt like he is in a safe place that allows him to express himself and be true to who he is.

He is currently a senior at Chiawana High School and in the future Jose wants to pursue a major in concept art for video games. Combining two of his passions: drawing and video games.

As a child Jose had to undergo multiple surgeries because of a brain tumor, deal with his father being deported, and handle the challenges of being bullied.

He credits the club with helping him overcome all of those challenges, saying they gave him the confidence to be himself.