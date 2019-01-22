KENNEWICK, WA- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties held a ribbon cutting today on their new 23 thousand square foot building.

The name of the building is Kennewick Clubhouse and it is located at 910 W Seventh Place in Kennewick. An indoor and outdoor basketball court as well as a club house are just some of the features included.

Boys & Girls Club president Jim Clark traveled to the ribbon cutting and was impressed by the facility.

"This will be a shiny example for Boys and Girls Clubs across the country," said Clark.