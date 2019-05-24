PASCO, WA - Tonight, we're introducing you to two high school juniors who have been best friends for almost a decade.

The two have been playing tennis competitively together since middle school, but this year they're district champions for 4-A... and the first boy's doubles team for Chiawana High School to go to state in the school's history.

Today, the two played Mount Rainier in the state championship. Reporter Emma Childs went to their last practice yesterday, and will have the full story in tonight's 5 p.m. newscast.