TOPPENISH, Wash. - A woman driving westbound on I-82 near Toppenish was in for a surprise when her car didn't react to the break while driving.
Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol shared the image to Twitter where he says the woman was able to drift off the road and into an embankment, and was able to jump out of the car before the flames emerged.
Lucky day for a woman driving W/B on I-82 today, when her car started not driving right, next pushing the brakes to realize they didn’t work!— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 22, 2023
Just west of the Toppenish exit , she was able to drift off the road, jump out of the car, as it was traveling down the embankment. pic.twitter.com/PGJRdqa6FC
The incident is a reminder to keep up on car maintenance and to ensure everything is in working order.
Washington State Trooper, David Munoz, offered advice on how to reach if you find yourself in a similar situation.
- Downshift the car into a lower gear. This allows the car to use the transmission as a way to slow down.
- Always be aware of your surroundings and have a plan for an emergency stop.
- Don't turn your car off while in motion. This will slow the car down, but the steering wheel would lock in place making it much more difficult to make it to a safe location.
