"Breakfast After the Bell" in Finley

FINLEY, WA - Students can get their morning started at school with a complete meal with Breakfast After the Bell.

Finley Elementary School is one of many across Washington to add this program. State Law RCW 28A.235 requires all schools with at least 70% of students who qualify for free or reduced price meals to use Breakfast After the Bell this year.

In September of 2018, Finley School District served 6,369 breakfasts. In September of 2019, they almost doubled that amount with 11,276.

Breakfast is available to students after the start of a school day in their classrooms. Students have the chance during the first 10 minutes after the bell to grab a pre-packaged meal from a cart delivered to the classroom.

Finley Middle School and River View High School will continue to offer traditional breakfast before school starts, as well as "Second Chance" after 1st period. Students will have the option to pick up a "Grab and Go" breakfast in the commons area between 1st and 2nd period.

Multiple barriers prevent students from getting traditional cafeteria breakfast (before the bell): Buses arriving late at school; hectic morning schedules; stigma that school breakfast is for “poor” kids; and students preferring to socialize instead of eating. With Breakfast After the Bell, nutritious meals will be offered to elementary students in their classrooms, and to middle and high school students between first and second period each school day.

According to the Food Research & Action Center’s “Breakfast for Learning" a growing body of research shows that students who experience hunger have poorer cognitive functioning and are less able to succeed academically. In addition, absenteeism, tardiness, and visits to the school nurse are more common among students with hunger. Offering school breakfast not only improves the health and well-being of students, but it also supports the school learning environment.

With this alternative breakfast program, Finley School District will be better able to meet the needs of more students on a regular basis and improve its performance as a school.