'Breakfast brotherhood' unites local heroes

Richland, WA - Pat Kenny is celebrating his 75th birthday.

And instead of spending it at home, he's at Sterling's restaurant. He is surrounded by at least 20 friends who all have something in common-- sacrifice for our country.

"It started with about four or five people, now we're up to about 25," United States Marine Corps/Navy Vietnam veteran Pat Kenny said.

They call it the 'veterans stammtich.'

"The reason we call it the 'stammtich' is because two of the guys that originated this with me were German. And 'stammtich' is a table in Germany where the old folks like me and Mike get around and tell your story," US Army Vietnam veteran Don Wicks said.

Swapping their stories with one another is more than just comradery. Many of these veterans view it as a kind of therapy.

"I was blown up by an IED. They used to call them booby traps. A bomb killed 18 people. I was lucky to make it out of that one," Wicks said.

During his time in Vietnam, nearly everything he owned was destroyed. But the memories still live inside, and sharing them has given him a support system.

"You need to remember when you're in the infantry, you see a lot of bad stuff. And you can't think of those bad memories. You need to think of the good memories. And that's what we get to do here," US Army Ranger Vietnam veteran Mike Ballard said.

And building each other up with those "good" memories is what makes it all worthwhile.

If you've also served our country, this group would love to meet you. They meet every other Thursday of the month at Sterling's on George Washington Way in Richland. Their next meeting will be August 1 at nine in the morning.