For this Easter weekend, the Moose Lodge in Pasco celebrated the holiday by hosting a breakfast with the Easter Bunny.
About a hundred local community members arrived with their grandparents, parents, and children to start the morning with eggs, ham, pancakes, hash browns, and the Easter bunny.
"We have a fabulous Easter bunny and the kids just love her," said Moose Lodge Administrator Roger Fichter.
The Moose Lodge in Pasco is one of many Moose Lodges across the nation - being that Moose Lodge is an international organization of men and women dedicated to caring for children in need, senior members, and their local communities.
Events like Easter breakfast with the Easter Bunny are things that help the Moose Lodge raise money not just to keep their lodge up and running but also to donate to local charities in the community like foster children and Rowena Chess Elementary.
As a private member organization, members can attend their local lodge for food and drinks. Events open to the public include bingo nights every Monday and Wednesday and holiday events such as Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. But once COVID hit, the Moose Lodge's events were gravely affected.
"We didn't have events for over a year so we didn't have funds coming in from those events we'd usually have," said Moose Lodge Governor David Hilbert.
Luckily, local Moose Lodge members and volunteers were so passionate about the Moose International cause that they continued to donate as much as they could.
"We love what the Moose Lodge stands for." says longtime members Jim and Carol Rawlinson.
Annually, the Moose Lodge donates an average of $80 million to local communities throughout North America. Two of of these causes include the Moose Heart Child City and School, a K-12 residential and educational childcare facility located 40 miles outside of Chicago for at-risk youth, and Moose Haven in Florida for retired Moose members.
In a year since the pandemic, Pasco's Moose Lodge is finally starting to reemerge from their hiatus. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny has been their second event they've held in over a year.
"It's so nice to see families slowly getting back to some type of normalcy" says the Rawlinsons as they watched their granddaughter climb onto the Easter Bunny's lap and snap a picture.
"We are so grateful for our volunteers. They've been here since the morning making all this breakfast just out of the kindness of their heart." sys Fichter.
You can visit Moose International's website for more information.