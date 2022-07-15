YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Police responded to calls of shots fired neat the Yakima Inn.
It's reported a person in a car was seen driving down N Front St. and fired shots at 2 males walking on foot.
One of them was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial.
At this time there's no suspect, but YPD is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
