YAKIMA, Wash. -

Yakima Police responded to calls of shots fired neat the Yakima Inn. 

It's reported a person in a car was seen driving down N Front St. and fired shots at 2 males walking on foot.

One of them was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial. 

At this time there's no suspect, but YPD is investigating the shooting. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.