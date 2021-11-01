Kennewick, WA - At around 6pm tonight, under some moderate rain, a car was driving on the I-82 Westbound crossing near the Oregon border into Benton County when the car rolled into the median strip.
Callers earlier in night reported that this car was driving erratically in Oregon before crossing into Benton County.
The driver was ejected from the car near Milepost 129, about 14 miles south of Kennewick.
After authorities arrived on scene, they tried to save the driver with CPR but unfortunately the driver was pronounced deceased and will be sent to Benton County Coroners.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Washington State Patrol was on scene. This information is according to Sgt. Brian Mihelich with WSP.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.