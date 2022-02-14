UPDATE: 11:34 a.m.
North Franklin School District posted that several schools would go under modified lockdown as a precaution for the escaped Coyote Ridge inmate.
Connell Elementary School, Olds Junior High School and Connell High School are affected. Students continue normal operations, but no one is allowed in or out of the building during a modified lockdown.
UPDATE - 9:36 a.m.
The Washington state Department of Corrections has released further information regarding escaped 29-year-old Coyote Ridge inmate Joshua Michael Lanter.
It is presumed he escaped by climbing over a fence.
Multiple agencies are responding and searching for Lanter.
He weighs around 190 pounds and is 6 feet tall. Lanter has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan khaki pants.
Lanter was scheduled for release in September 2022. He had been convicted of robbery, burglary, malicious mischief and taking a motor vehicle unauthorized.
If spotted, Lanter should not be approached. Call 911 or 509-543-5800.
The full press release is available here:
UPDATE - Coyote Ridge Corrections Center confirmed the escaped inmate is Joshua Lanter.
He was last seen by the correctional facility at 4 a.m. this morning.
More updates to follow.
FRANKLIN CO. -Franklin County Sheriffs are looking for a prisoner that escaped from Coyote Ridge.
North Franklin School District was notified by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office that a prisoner escaped from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.
NFSD says there is no indication the person is still in town and are continuing with the school day as planned.
Staff at the school has been made aware of the situation and are providing extra supervision at all schools in the district.
The district says if you are a concerned parent and you want to keep your child home, they will excuse their absence for the day.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.