RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE 10:53 p.m. According to Kennewick Police Department, A suspect has been placed in custody for the incident on Stevens Drive.
According to KPD, it is an on-going investigation. More information will be released in the morning.
Stevens Drive is expected to be fully open very shortly.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
A Nonstop local reporter on scene tells us that a heavy police activity has caused a road closure on Stevens Drive at Saint Street.
Officials on scene include the City of Richland Police Department. We have reached our to Richland and Kennewick Police Departments for more information.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.