BREAKING: Kennewick Police say teenage boy is in stable condition after residential shooting across from Westgate Elementary

KENNEWICK, WA - At around 7:30 pm tonight, Kennewick police responded to the area of Conway Place in Kennewick across the street from Westgate Elementary.
A teenage boy was shot inside a home in the residential area. No suspect has been yet to be named or caught.
Police don’t know if the boy knew the shooter or how many shooters were there.
Kennewick Police Officer Ealy-Thomas confirmed that the teenage boy was taken to the hospital and is now stable.
This is an isolated event but police are still looking for a suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.