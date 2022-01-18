BENTON CITY - Benton County Sheriffs Office is investigating a deputy involved shooting in the area of 9th St. and Sunvalley Ave.
BCSO responded to a call about shots fired near Sunvalley Ave. and 9th St. just after 10 p.m. Monday night.
A deputy driving through the area had his car shot in the 500 block of 9th St.
More deputies and SWAT were called out to close off 9th St. from Babs Ave. to Chris St. and investigate the area to find the shooter.
After searching the location a man came out and said he was the one who shot the deputies vehicle.
BCSO took the man into custody. BCSO says there is no reason to believe there is a current threat to the public.
There were no injuries in the shooting except the shooter was bit by a dog. BCSO confirmed the bite came from a dog on the property where the man was, not one of the deputies K9.
BCSO will be investigating the scene for a few more hours and wont clear the area until they finish.
This is a developing story and we are working to get accurate information for updates.