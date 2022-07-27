RICHLAND, Wa.-
Richland Police responding to a potential domestic disturbance call on Wednesday morning at a residence near Cosmic Lane and Spengler St, arrived to find two stabbing victims.
The two victims were rushed to the hospital, where one passed away.
A suspect is currently in custody.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
