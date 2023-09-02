COWICHE, Wash.- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Derrick Nordburg's Cowiche Creek Brewing Company was heavily supported by his neighbors who were law enforcement officers, many who regularly work with the K-9 unit.

It was during this time he discovered that the police dogs were funded through donations via the K9 Foundation of Yakima Valley.

"I said 'once we get out of this pandemic, we need to do a fundraiser for you guys, and show some of that support back,'" said Nordberg.

On Saturday, Nordberg was able to show his support for the second year in a row at the Dunk the Deputy, Bite the Brewer fundraiser.

As the brewery donated a part of every pint sold, the community's support through raffle tickets provided much of the spark for the event.

Every ticket sold came with an opportunity to throw bean bags at the dunk tank where a Yakima County Sheriff Deputy was waiting to be dropped into the water.

With many kids lined up to throw, Lieutenant Randy Tucker was the first to be dunked, even talking some trash to the throwers.

"I enjoy seeing the kids come out and try to put one of the deputies in there," said Lieutenant Tucker. "I just like the relationship it builds."

As the deputies came out of the water, the K-9 Foundation was keeping track of the money raised through throws and stuffed K-9s being sold. With every $1,000 raised, came Nordberg's time to shine.

The owner would put on a K-9 training suit and get chased down one of the multiple dogs on site. While protected in the suit, Nordberg experienced firsthand the experience the dogs put suspects through.

"The biggest surprise is how strong they bite and how hard they get ahold of your arm," said Nordberg. "They don't find the meat of it; they keep reclosing until they get it. It's very intimidating."

Beyond the demonstrations, the K-9s showed their love to the kids that wanted to meet, even allowing them to pet their bellies. For Nordberg, he saw a different side of the animals once he put the suit on.

"It changes when you see the look in the eyes of the dog focus on you and lock on, and that dog has one thing in mind and that's you for lunch," said the owner of Cowiche Creek Brewing Company. "They're not mean animals. This is just like playing fetch. It's just to take you down. They get a reward every time they do it, and I'm their treat basically."

The teamwork between the brewery and law enforcement provides an opportunity for officers and deputies to interact with the community while also raising funds for their units.

"The K-9 program is pretty pricey," said YCSO Deputy Nick Ward. "There's a lot of upfront costs. The dogs themselves, anywhere from $10-15,000."

Beyond the on-the-job benefits of the unit, Deputy Ward says having the dogs at community events help to build the relationship with the public.

"Along with us being able to find bad guys and keep us safe, all the stuff they do in just the law enforcement, criminal justice world, they are great," says Deputy Ward. "On the other side, the community outreach, everybody loves the dog. Everybody wants to come out and ask questions about the dog."

With the aid of the K-9 Foundation and public, YCSO and YPD are able to get the dogs and necessary gear to add an animal partner on the job.

"They make it easy for us to get dogs, because the community has been just so supportive so far," says Ward.

The brewery and YCSO both have plans to continue the fundraiser in the future, citing the community outreach just as important as the financial gains.

"I love the community support for our K9 foundation," said Lieutenant Tucker. "Without the K9 foundation, our K9 programs wouldn't be where they're at right now and it's only gonna get better for us."