Bridge construction on I-82 worries businesses in Selah

I-82 WESTBOUND – The Department of Transportation is closing a half-mile section of Interstate 82 westbound for construction between Yakima and Selah.
The West Bridge will be closed for 30 days while they resurface the bridge decks on the twin bridges starting the second week of August.
The Department of Transportation said this is going to cause more traffic in the city of Selah, an already heavily trafficked area.
The increase in traffic is worrying some businesses in the area, like owners of Envios Jalisco. Owner Edith Robles believes this construction will affect her business quite a bit.
“The people who visit us from Yakima, who work here, make their stop before going to work, but with this I really think they are going to have to turn around or they are going to waste a little more time stuck in traffic," Robles said.
There is also the possibility that people decide to go elsewhere to avoid the traffic, which could affect their income.
“You know that a business is month by month to be in a good position on all your expenses only then it would be a concern that this month we were a little stuck,” Robles said.
Owner of Superior Custom Upholstery, Frank Castilleja, said it's already hard to get into and out of town with the normal traffic. He thinks his business will be okay because he mostly does work by appointment only.
The Owner of Sundance Coffee Tim Lantrip said people may take alternative routes and not drive by his business anymore.
"We do feel that it will affect it primarily because people are just going to choose an alternative route to get in and out of Selah," Lantrip said.
WSDOT Communications Coordinator Summer Derrey said she doesn't think this project will affect businesses in the area.
“We don't anticipate that businesses will be affected because it will only be the bridge that will be closed, we believe this project will increase the safety of our workers because it directs traffic away from them,” Derrey said.
She said it is necessary to divert traffic because it is a very small area, which can make the work very dangerous for construction workers.
People can still get to their destination, but traffic will be diverted to State Route 823. After passing the closed area, you can take the left lane to go to Selah or the right lane to go to Ellensburg.
Derrey said she expects traffic to pick up a bit because they're slowing down to 35 miles per hour, so she recommends leaving the house a little earlier if she works in Selah.
You can also take another alternate route and go around Gleed.
