YAKIMA, WA - Cheers were heard from accross the feild as children tried to catch flags while playing football. This all part of Skyhawks Sports Academy bringing the Olympics closer to home.
"With the Olympics a lot more people are interested and excited. Our a different variety of sports has really blown up our activities this year." Said Nick Chapman, Skyhawks Sports Academy Area Manager. "A lot of the track and field actives, going through and having soccer; well obviously football is not in the Olympics but being able to get out and be active."
Many parents were excited to get their kids back running toward a goal and have a little competition play on.
"We were looking for something to get them involved in, keep them active; especially during the whole pandemic and COVID." Said Jose Ramos, parent of Skyhawks Athlete. "Its been great to have a program like this that we could put them out there knowing that we can trust them to good, great coaches and great organization."
Not only do the kids get to do what they love, they get to constantly switch up their games to prevent boredom
"It's something new and it's always so exciting, even though sometimes when I come home I'm always exhausted." Said Kalep Gaocia, Skyhawks Athlete. "It's always fun when I get there."
Having coaches that care, they didn't let the pandemic stop them from having fun.
