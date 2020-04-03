PASCO, WA - During this time of public health emergency and school closures, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties are offering emergency childcare to medical professionals, other first responders, and parents who must depend on childcare.
We are collecting donations of food, personal hygiene and household items, and educational activities for kids and delivering them straight to families in need. Many parents have been laid off and they need community support now more than ever. The Boys & Girls Clubs are also offering interactive, original, online programming for all families in our community during school closures.
Since 1996, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties have been providing safe places and nurturing environments for kids to learn, grow, and become good citizens. Your local Boys & Girls Club served 4450 kids last year alone in the Tri-Cities and Prosser. Our services are present in local schools, traditional Clubhouses, preschools, and nurseries.
Because of program closures and the need to cancel our annual Breakfast event, projected to raise $70,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties, we have lost revenue. Now more than ever, we need our community’s support so we can step up for local kids.
Broadmoor Storage Solutions has generously offered to match gifts made in April, so your donation will go twice as far. Please visit www.greatclubs.org/donate to make a gift.