PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department is currently on the scene of a broken irrigation line near Rd 68 and Argent.
Pasco Fire is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible until the break is fixed and the water is contained.
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department is currently on the scene of a broken irrigation line near Rd 68 and Argent.
Pasco Fire is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible until the break is fixed and the water is contained.
Digital Content Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Kennewick
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.