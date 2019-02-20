RICHLAND, WA - For drivers on Van Giesen Street, right off of Highway 240 can be a hectic intersection.

To make matters worse, the railroad crossing arms there are not currently working. They haven't been operational for months now, and from what some people who live in the area have been saying, it's a huge concern... considering just how populated the area is during regular hours and especially rush hour traffic.

The Port of Benton owns the tracks but leases them to the Tri-City Railroad Company. Tri-City Railroad didn't get back to us, but Port of Benton tells us that the arms were broken back in November.

Three months later, the lights don't flash, the arms don't go down, and people we spoke with say the only warning sign they have is the train's horn blowing.

"Unfortunately if you are one of those people that listen to loud music or you aren't paying attention, then you are not going to see or hear," said Rachel LaBelle, a frequent driver of the area.

"I don't want to feel really nervous and I don't want to feel anxious about getting to that intersection," an anonymous person said.

"Somebody has to do something. We have to have a warning, because if not, then we are going to lose some people," said LaBelle.

Lisa Anderson with the Tri-City Railroad released a statement to the Port of Benton, who then sent it to us. It says that the SUV that crashed into the crossing arms only had insurance coverage of $10,000. Now, the Railroad Company is going through its own insurance carrier to get it fixed.

That claim has yet to be processed, however, Tri-City Railroad also says in the statement that they plan to put in a temporary fix. That's scheduled to happen the week of March 13.