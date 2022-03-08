Sources confirm that Seattle Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Drew Lock will be traded to the Seahawks.
Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/yOI2EcEOtx— NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022
The Seahawks tweeted in response:
March 8, 2022
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
