RICHLAND, Wash. —
Brookdale Torbett hosted a Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 25. The parking lot featured sunshine and a display of amazing classic cars brought in by Ye Olde Car Club.
“I think one of the most amazing things to see is the response of our residents to the classic cars,” said Brookdale Torbett’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Jonathan Olson. “A lot of our residents remember the classic cars that they had when they were younger, and so for them to be able to see some of these models and makes of cars again and relive those memories is really priceless.”
