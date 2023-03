A host of comedic and entertainment royalty have gathered at Washington’s Kennedy Center as Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Sandler on Sunday placed his hand on the award, a bronze bust of Mark Twain. The “Happy Gilmore" star speculated the award one day might be used to “bludgeon” him in his sleep. Sandler thanked his parents and siblings for what he called “that weird irrational confidence thing" he guesses he still has. The 56-year-old New Hampshire native first came to national attention on TV's “Saturday Night Live.” Sandler's “SNL” colleague Dana Carvey remarked before the ceremony, “Who has lasted this long and stayed this beloved?”