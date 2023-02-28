MOSES LAKE, Wash.-
Moses Lake Police arrested two brothers suspected of cutting a catalytic converter off of a school district car in the Moses Lake High School parking lot on February 26.
According to Moses Lake PD a neighbor near the school noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot and saw a person crawl under the school district vehicle. The neighbor confronted the suspect who ran away with the catalytic converter they had just cut from the car.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office found the suspect vehicle and 32-year-old twin brothers were taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of malicious mischief in the 2nd degree and 2nd degree theft.
One of the brothers also had an outstanding warrant for trafficking in stolen property and theft according to Moses Lake PD. Property that police believe was likely stolen in a previous burglary was also recovered.
