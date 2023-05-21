A Wyoming hunter faces up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted of killing a protected grizzly bear outside Yellowstone National Park. The male grizzly weighing about 530 pounds drew a lot of attention from drivers after it was killed May 1 about 100 yards off the eastern highway into Yellowstone. Wyoming Game and Fish Department warden Travis Crane says in an affidavit that Patrick M. Gogerty, of Cody, turned himself in the following day. Gogerty allegedly told Crane he mistook the grizzly for a legal-to-hunt black bear. Gogerty has no listed number and couldn't be reached for comment.