MOXEE, Wash. -- A brown bear was killed after it wandered into Moxee yesterday.
According to a press release from the Moxee Police Department, officers received reports of a bear in the 6000 block of Mieras Road from people in the area.
Moxee Police, the WA State Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Yakima County Sheriff's office watched the bear approach a business before deciding to put it down before it entered a nearby neighborhood.
An officer with MPD fired one shot and killed the bear before WDFW took it away.
