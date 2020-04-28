KENNEWICK, WA - Bruce Mechanical of Kennewick is partnering with Second Harvest to distribute free food at drive-through Mobile Markets on Wednesday, April 29th and Saturday, May 2nd. Each distribution will begin 11:00 a.m. and will continue while supplies last in the parking lot of Bruce Mechanical, 5003 Brinkley Road in Kennewick.
Each distribution will provide families with one box of groceries per vehicle for first 300 vehicles. To encourage social distancing, recipients will remain in their vehicles while volunteers load food boxes directly into trunks. The distributions are free and open to anyone in the Tri-Cities who is in need of food assistance. No documentation is necessary to participate.
Bruce Mechanical is a long-time partner of Second Harvest, providing promotional and in-kind support through maintenance and system services at their Pasco warehouse. The Bruce Mechanical team also volunteers at Second Harvest on a regular basis, sorting and repackaging food throughout the year. They welcomed the opportunity to team up with Second Harvest to serve hungry families in our community in response to the rising tide of need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second Harvest continues to respond to unprecedented need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We take our role serving vulnerable people seriously and we are committed to our mission to get nutritious food to all children, families and seniors who need it. We’re thankful for longtime supporters like Bruce Mechanical who continue to rise to the occasion to ensure that our neighbors in need during this crisis can continue to access the food they need,” stated Chelsea Armstrong, Regional Executive Director at Second Harvest.