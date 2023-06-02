PROSSER, Wash.- According to a press release from West Benton Fire Rescue, a brush fire which started Friday at the Prosser shooting range has been controlled by local fire departments.
WBFR was alerted of the fast-moving fire at 11:46 a.m. and reported the fire as controlled at 5:20 p.m.
According to the press release, 60 firefighters responded and were assisted by 11 different local departments and cities.
WBFR reports that no one was hurt in the fire. Apart from power poles and fences, no structures were damaged.
