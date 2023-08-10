YAKIMA, Wash.- A fire along I-82 near the Nob Hill off-ramp at exit 34 briefly shut down the road on the afternoon of August 10.
According to Battalion Chief Tim Kerns with the Yakima Fire Department the fire that grew to about the size of three football fields is now fully contained and the roadway should be reopened soon.
The fire reportedly threatened a storage complex in the area before it was contained. No damage has been reported.
