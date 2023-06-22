Cook Rd. fire

YAKIMA, Wash.- 

UPDATE 3:31 p.m. According to West Valley Deputy Fire Chief Jim Johnston, fire crews were called to a small fire with limited resources and due to winds the fire began to grow.

A helicopter was called to manage the 3 acre fire. The helicopter has secured the perimeter. However, The fire can still grow if winds pick up again. 

Cause is currently unknown. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE 

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near 1360 Cook Road.

Nonstop Local reporter Tomas D'Anella is on scene and is reporting at least 10 engines on site and a helicopter currently fighting the fire. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.