ELLENSBURG, WA - A brush fire burning near WB I-90 about 9 miles west of Ellensburg closed one lane of travel this afternoon.

Kittitas County issued a level three evacuation for a short amount of time for people living in the area, saying the fire was moving towards and threatening structures.

Firefighters have since contained the fire and brought the evacuation notices down to a level 1.

Fire crews are letting the center burn out and checking for hot spots.