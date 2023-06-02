PROSSER, Wash.- SR 221 is currently closed in both directions from SR 22 to Bert James Rd due to a brush fire according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Fire crews are currently on scene of the large brush fire along highway 221 outside of Prosser.
Yakima County Fire District #5 and West Benton Fire and Rescue are responding to the fire.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
