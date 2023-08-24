A fast-moving fire that prompted authorities to urge more than 600 residents near Oregon's capital city of Salem to flee their homes has been contained. Salem city officials said Thursday afternoon on Facebook that the Liberty fire was 100% contained with some hot spots and other hazards remaining. Officials said fire crews will remain on site and that people who fled Wednesday could return to their homes but should remain ready to leave again, if needed. City officials say the fire started Wednesday afternoon and burned two structures. No injuries have been reported. More than 100 firefighters responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.