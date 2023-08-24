YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 5:25 p.m. According to WSDOT, U.S. 97 is now open in both directions.
Drivers should still expect delays.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
According to WSDOT, a brush fire has closed U.S. 97 in both directions.
The closure is located between milepost 13 and milepost 27 outside of Goldendale
There is no estimated time of reopening.
Drivers should find an alternate route if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.