WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -
UPDATE 1 p.m. -
Crews are cleaning up the area after a small brush fire started near a field in West Richland on E Ridge Rd.
Benton County Fire Chief Paul Carlyle says the fire took out an outbuilding and around an acre of land.
Chief Carlyle says no one was injured in the fire and no other buildings are damaged.
Crews will be in the area looking for spot fires and cleaning up for the next few hours.
PREVIOUS STORY:
There is a large brush fire near some homes in West Richland.
We do not know much about the fire other than crews from West Richland, Richland and Pasco are working to put it out.
The fire is in a field near some homes, but Benton County Fire District 1 Battalion Chief Paul Carlyle says there is no threat or evacuation notice for people living in those homes.
We have a reporter on scenes working to get more information.
This is a developing story and we will update you when we get more information.
