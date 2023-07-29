TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Sponsorships line most hydroplanes attending the Water Follies. It's a visible identifier to fans trying to spot their favorite boat. It's rare to see a team at an event with a blank canvas racing, but it almost happened in 2023 for Bucket List Racing.
After having its previous sponsor jump ship to another hydroplane, Bucket List entered into the H1 Unlimited season sponsor-less. Even without a sponsor, the team came to the Tri-Cities in fourth place, recording a qualifying speed of 171 miles per hour, a mark good for fifth fastest in history. At its last event in Madison, driver Dustin Echols flipped his boat and damaged the hydroplane.
It wasn't until the Monday before the Water Follies that owners Kelly and Sharon Stocklin got a call from FLAV-R-PAC, while still reeling from the events in Madison.
"We got a phone call while we were rebuilding this boat from the Madison accident," said Kelly Stocklin. "They asked if we wanted to have them as a sponsor. Of course, we said yes."
The call from Oregon farm signed Bucket List up to race with the FLAV-R-PAC logo and support. Sharon Stocklin managed the transfer, and it was made official just five days before the Columbia Cup.
"This happened all very quickly," said Stocklin. "Within a weeks' time we drew up a contract, and we got the contract signed."
The U-40 hydroplane benefits from the company's financial backing, while FLAV-R-PAC benefits from the branding through a beloved team.
"The fans are familiar with the Bucket List team, we're fan favorites, but we also like to have a name that they can identify with, and a sponsor provides that," said Sharon Stocklin.
The company picked a boat at the right time just before coming to compete on the Columbia River. Sharon Stocklin says FLAV-R-PAC has property on the Pasco side of the river in the form of President Frank Tiegs.
"We're kinda hoping to give him a heads up or shout out while we're out on the water somehow but we'll see how that works," said the Stocklin's with a laugh.
