Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .Westerly winds have increased over portions of south central Washington and eastern Oregon this afternoon. Although winds will decrease tonight, the gusty winds will return on Sunday. The afternoon relative humidity will be in the teens...locally single digits...for many areas. The combination of hot and dry weather and gusty winds will result in red flag conditions. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691 SOUTH OF PROSSER AND THE TRI-CITIES... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington south of Prosser and Tri-Cities. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Fires that develop will spread rapidly where strong winds occur. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&