It's time to get crafty and deck the halls with these budget and kid friendly holiday decorations.
We all buy the tree and put the star or angel on top, then hang the tinsel and round ornaments on it.
Here's a few fun and easy ideas for you to do on a budget.
Paper Snowflakes
AHHH the classic paper snowflake. This simply and easy craft just requires two, maybe three things. Paper, scissors and a very creative eye.
Snow Globe
We all have a snow globe, or wanted one. For this, you'll need a jar of your choosing and size. You'll also need a figure or small toy to fit in the jar, glue, glitter and water.
What you want to do is glue the toy or design to the lid of your jar. Put some water in the jar, about 3/4s of the way. add in as much glitter as you'd like.
Close the jar tight and shake to see the jar snow globe!
Popcorn Garland
This tradition is a tale, almost as old as time.
All you need is a needle, some thread and old popcorn. With adult supervision, thread the needle through the popcorn until you've reached the length you want.
Once you're done, hang the garland on your tree, fireplace, in a doorway. Wherever you'd like!
Homemade Ornament
For the homemade ornament, find a clear, glass or plastic ornaments, glitter, glue, tinsel or anything else to fill it.
Fill the ornament, I used tinsel and red foam glitter to fill the ornament.
Close it up and hang on your Christmas Tree.
