UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. -
Getting a bridge built isn't as easy making a plan. For two cities in Umatilla County the idea for two bridges have been in the works since 1998.
The city of Umatilla and the city of Hermiston are working on the first steps of getting a new bridge across the Umatilla river.
As both cities grow toward each other, Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan tells me the need for a better route than the existing bridge further south from Umatilla would help both cities.
He said, "this will ultimately provide a more direct route for folks from Umatilla to access services in Hermiston and also provide a much more direct route for people in Hermiston to access i-82 and get off toward the tri-cities>
he tells me that the bridge would also give Umatilla better access to hospitals and the shops in Hermiston."
Building bridges is expensive and take more than just one plan to make happen according to Morgan.
Even though a preferred location for the bridge has been decided Morgan said the bridge will still take awhile to complete while different groups look at the impact a bridge in the decided location will have on roads and the environment.
Morgan said "...we'd like to hear folks input on support for the project that type of thing because all of that additional support really helps us when we go asking for additional funding."
When looking for funding the cities and county will have to work up a list of other bridges and structures throughout Oregon for that funding according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
"One of the most critical issues there is limited [funding], there are a lot of bridges in need of repair or replacement," Tom Strandberg from the Oregon Department of transportation said.
Multiple parties involved have said the bridge might not be a part of the road for the next seven to ten years as funding and plans are gathered and both Umatilla and Hermiston grow.
Morgan said he is aware of the lengthy process and is starting now to get ahead on making the bridge a possibility.
Here is the meeting where a memorandum of understanding was passed for the bridge in Umatilla County.
