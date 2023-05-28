KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Update: 2:47 p.m.
At this time, we're told Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police, Pasco Police, Benton County Sheriff's Office and SWAT are on scene.
We have a member of the NonStop Local News Team on scene working to get more information.
Original: 1:20 p.m.
According Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police Department, McKinley Street in Kennewick is closed on the 1st Ave and Clearwater Ave entrances.
Law enforcement and fire response are currently on scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
