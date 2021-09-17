Bull Rider at the Pendleton Round-Up killed Thursday in a crash on I-82 in Oregon

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Contestant at the Pendleton Round-Up was pronounced dead after a car rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle Thursday evening on I-82 in Oregon.
Thursday, September 16, at 8:15 pm Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 193.
Police say a Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Jate Frost (20) of Randlett, UT, was traveling eastbound when it rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle (CMV), operated by Ediberto Ramirez Carrillo (31) of Hermiston.
Frost was badly injured and was flown to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. The right front passenger in the Jetta, Richard Schleicher (24) of Stockton, OK, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The rear seat passenger in the Jetta, Jesse Hopper (21) of Magnum, OK was also badly injured and was transported to OHSU in Portland. The driver of the CMV, Ramirez Carrillo, was not injured.
All three occupants of the Jetta were contestants at the Pendleton Roundup. The CMV was fully loaded with potatoes.