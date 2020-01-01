PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are reminding people to not shoot into the air after a bullet came down through the roof of a home and into a children's bedroom overnight on New Year's.

The bullet came through the roof of a mobile home in the 900 block of N. Elm Ave., through the children’s bedroom ceiling, and landed on a blanket near a bassinet. Luckily, no one was injured.

Pasco Police say "bullets don’t come back down at the same speed that they left the barrel, but a streamlined piece of metal at terminal velocity can still penetrate plywood, penetrate some sheet metal, and potentially cause injury."