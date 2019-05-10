Bullfighters Only event comes to town

KENNEWICK, WA - The Bullfighters Only event will be taking place Saturday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

This is the second year in a row the event will be held in Kennewick.

The world's top freestyle bullfighters return for this yearly event. This year, fighters from four different countries including Canada, Australia, Mexico and the U.S. will be in attendance.

The event originally began in Las Vegas and is a premier freestyle bullfighting competition series. There are a total of two rounds with 15 bullfighters competing for a prize of $30,000.

Tickets are still on sale. Head to https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0F00568BB4403B71?dma_id=319 for tickets!