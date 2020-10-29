Bumble Bee CEO will pay Washington state $100,000 as part of Ferguson’s price-fixing lawsuit

SEATTLE, WA - Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that Christopher Lischewski, formerly the CEO of Bumble Bee brand tuna, will pay $100,000 to Washington for his role in a canned tuna price-fixing scheme that artificially inflated the price of tuna from the three largest national brands: Bumble Bee, Chicken of the Sea and StarKist.

Washington was the first state to sue the companies and the first to reach a legally-binding agreement with Lischewski. He is now serving a 40 month sentence in federal prison in Arizona after a jury found him guilty of criminal price-fixing.

The price-fixing conspiracy led to Washington consumers overpaying millions of dollars for packaged tuna. The office is investigating the precise effect on Washingtonians as the case continues

For years, Lischewski worked with the executives of Chicken of the Sea and StarKist, the largest manufacturer of canned tuna in the world, to artificially control the prices consumers paid for packaged tuna. Under the scheme, a consumer who would have normally paid $1 for a five-ounce can of chunk light tuna — one of the most popular tuna products on the market — would instead have paid $1.08 as a result of this conspiracy.

“Washingtonians are struggling,” Ferguson said. “They don’t need to be paying any more money for basic food items because corporate executives engaged in an illegal price-fixing scheme. I will hold corporate executives personally accountable for illegal schemes that hurt Washingtonians.”

Ferguson filed a lawsuit in early June asserting that StarKist, its parent company Dongwon and former Bumble Bee Foods CEO Lischewski, engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy involving Bumble Bee, Chicken of the Sea and StarKist to drive up the price of packaged tuna, violating Washington’s Consumer Protection Act. As a result, Washington residents paid millions more than they should have. StarKist is the leading manufacturer of packaged tuna, accounting for 40 percent of the market share.

Ferguson’s lawsuit against StarKist will continue to proceed.