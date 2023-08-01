PORTLAND, ORE.- The Bureau of Land Management will be waving day-use fees for visitors on August 4, 2023.
The Fee waiver will be in celebration of the third annual Great American Outdoors Day.
The BLM has invited all communities to explore recreation facilities throughout Oregon and Washington.
The standard Amenity day-use fees will be waived at the following according to the BLM:
- Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area
- Cape Blanco Lighthouse
- Wildwood Recreation Site
- Hyatt Lake Recreation Area
- Yakima River Canyon
- Loon Lake recreation Site
- Alsea Falls Recreation Site
- Edson Creek Recreation Site
- Shotgun Creek Recreation Site
- Spring Recreation Site
For information about future fee wavier days visit visit the BLM website
