KENNEWICK -
Just before 7 a.m. today, Kennewick Police Department responded to a robbery around the 500 block of S Ely Street. The suspect had reportedly forced his way in through the wall.
Investigation found that several things had been stolen, including lottery tickets.
KPD collaborated with the Washington State Lottery to find the suspect.
He was arrested and booked into Benton County Jail for second-degree burglary and the possession of stolen property.
