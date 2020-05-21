KENNEWICK, WA - Officers responded to the report of a storage unit burglary at 5203 W Canal Drive, Kennewick. Upon contact with the reporting party officers learned that sometime during the evening hours of May 18, 2020 an unknown suspect(s) forcibly removed the lock from a storage unit at this location and stole several thousand dollars' worth of sporting equipment.
The sporting equipment stolen in this incident belongs to the Special Olympics and is used by several of the organizations athletes to complete in summer and winter events. The equipment stolen include several bicycles, several Sun brand adult tricycles, several snowboards and bags of ski and snowboarding personal equipment.
The Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this investigation. If anyone in the area have security cameras that point towards the street, please check them for suspicious vehicles during the evening hours of May 18th and call us at 628-0333 if you find anything suspicious.
Someone knows who is responsible for this crime. If you have any information, please call us at 628-0333 so we can get the equipment returned to the Special Olympics and the athletes can continue training and competing.