YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a burglary from around 9 a.m. October 6 around E Selah Road, where two suspects got away from police, drones and canines after damaging the homeowner’s truck. The next day, the suspects were identified after YCSO posted pictures of both men on social media.
YCSO reports two trucks were linked to the men, one of which was taken by police during a search warrant. Deputies saw the second truck around 9:30 p.m. on October 7 around the 300 block of Rest Haven Road. It was reportedly being followed by another car, driven by one of the suspects.
The suspect was then arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail on unrelated warrants, according to YCSO Sergeant Joel Panattoni.
Deputies tried contacting the other suspect in a home down the road, but he refused to come out, according to the press release from Panattoni. Several minutes later, he reportedly ran out from the back of the home and jumped into the Yakima River.
The suspect was last seen by YCSO in the middle of the river, several hundred yards downstream. Assisting agencies came to search for him, along with drone searches, but he was not found, according to the press release.
Anyone with information regarding the case should contact YCSO at 509-574-2500.
