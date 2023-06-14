FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- A burglary suspect is in custody after swimming to an island in the Columbia River to try and escape.
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress near Sagemoor Rd and Columbia River Rd on the afternoon of June 13.
Pasco Police and the FCSO searched the area with a drone and Pasco PD K-9 Officer Brit. The suspect was found, but jumped in the river and swam to an island before they could be caught.
Franklin County's patrol boat and Pasco's fire boat were dispatched when the suspect entered the river.
According to the FCSO the 42-year-old male suspect was taken into custody on the island, transported to the hospital as a precaution after his swim and booked on suspicion of multiple counts of residential burglary.
Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of the burglaries is asked to contact the FCSO at 509-628-0333.
