KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A burn ban for lower Kittitas County will go into effect on Saturday, July 8 due to dry conditions and elevated wildland fire risks.
According to Kittitas County the burn ban prohibits open burning or the burning of any debris or combustible material, including yard debris outside.
The use of propane or gas stoves and charcoal grills or smokers are still allowed under the burn ban. Campfires are also still allowed under the ban if they are in fire rings that contain the campfire to designated campgrounds.
Lower Kittitas County areas under burn ban:
- Elk Heights east to the Columbia River.
- Thorp/Elk Heights. Kittitas County Fire District #1.
- Ellensburg/Kittitas areas. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue.
- Vantage. Kittitas County Fire District #4.
